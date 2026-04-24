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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Pirates On April 24

Jake Bauers and his Milwaukee Brewers will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, on Friday, April 24 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bauers has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .237 BA, .301 OBP and .461 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 13 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Tigers.

The Pirates will send Paul Skenes (3-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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