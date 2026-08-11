Jake Bauers And Brewers Face Padres On Aug. 11

Bauers is hitting for a .271 BA, .375 OBP and .506 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .881, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 69 runs. In 421 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 67 runs. Bauers has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (6-5 with a 5.07 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season.

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