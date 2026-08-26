Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Mets On Aug. 26

Bauers is hitting for a .272 BA, .382 OBP and .501 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .884, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 76 runs. In 476 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 75 runs. Bauers has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Mets.

Robert Stock (0-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.

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