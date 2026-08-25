Jake Bauers And Brewers Face Mets On Aug. 25

Bauers is hitting for a .273 BA, .382 OBP and .503 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .884, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 76 runs. In 474 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 75 runs. Bauers has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 with an RBI against the Braves.

Zach Thornton (3-4) takes the mound for the Mets in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.04 ERA in 50 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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