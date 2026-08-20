Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Mariners On Aug. 20

Bauers is hitting for a .275 BA, .383 OBP and .505 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .888, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 74 runs. In 457 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 72 runs. Bauers has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Mariners.

George Kirby (8-9 with a 3.89 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 24th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.