Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Dodgers On May 24

Bauers is hitting for a .282 BA, .349 OBP and .481 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 27 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. Bauers has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes the start for the Dodgers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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