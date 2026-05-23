Jake Bauers And Brewers Square Off Against Dodgers On May 23

Bauers is hitting for a .289 BA, .357 OBP and .493 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .851 and he has scored 27 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. Bauers has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki (2-3) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.09 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

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