Jake Bauers And Brewers Square Off Against Dodgers On Aug. 14

Bauers is hitting for a .268 BA, .375 OBP and .496 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .871, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 69 runs. In 435 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 68 runs. Bauers has recorded nine steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-7 with a 2.65 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 22nd of the season.

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