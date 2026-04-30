Jake Bauers And Brewers Face Diamondbacks On April 30
Jake Bauers and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, on Thursday, April 30 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Bauers has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Bauers is hitting for a .260 BA, .317 OBP and .469 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 17 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Mike Soroka makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 2.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.