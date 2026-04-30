FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Face Diamondbacks On April 30

Jake Bauers and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, on Thursday, April 30 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Bauers has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .260 BA, .317 OBP and .469 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 17 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 2.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News