Jake Bauers And Brewers Face Diamondbacks On April 30

Bauers is hitting for a .260 BA, .317 OBP and .469 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 17 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 2.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

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