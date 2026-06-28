Jake Bauers And Brewers Square Off Against Cubs On June 28

Bauers is hitting for a .268 BA, .377 OBP and .502 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .879, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 48 runs. Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Cubs.

Ryan Rolison (5-1) makes the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.

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