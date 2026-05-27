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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Cardinals On May 27

Jake Bauers and the Milwaukee Brewers will face the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, on Wednesday, May 27 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Bauers has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .290 BA, .358 OBP and .500 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 29 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. Bauers has recorded four steals on five attempts. He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Dustin May gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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