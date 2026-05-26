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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Cardinals On May 26

Jake Bauers and his Milwaukee Brewers will face the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, on Tuesday, May 26 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bauers has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .285 BA, .354 OBP and .481 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 28 runs. In 175 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. Bauers has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Michael McGreevy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.40 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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