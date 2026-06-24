Jahmai Jones And Tigers Play Yankees On June 24

Jones is hitting for a .143 BA, .220 OBP and .231 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .451 and he has scored seven runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers (2-5 with a 4.13 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.