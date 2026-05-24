Jahmai Jones And Tigers Take On Orioles On May 24

Jones is hitting for a .172 BA, .250 OBP and .310 SLG with a 34.4% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .560 and he has scored six runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers makes the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.87 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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