Jahmai Jones And Tigers Face Orioles On May 22

Jones is hitting for a .175 BA, .254 OBP and .316 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .570 and he has scored six runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Guardians.

Keegan Akin (0-0) takes the mound for the Orioles to make his second start of the season.

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