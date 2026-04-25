Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Play Pirates On April 25

Misiorowski is 1-2 with a 3.04 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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