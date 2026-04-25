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Jacob Misiorowski
Milwaukee Brewers

Jacob Misiorowski

Milwaukee Brewers • #32 SP

Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Play Pirates On April 25

Jacob Misiorowski will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Misiorowski has +104 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Misiorowski is 1-2 with a 3.04 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob Misiorowski

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