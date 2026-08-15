Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Face Dodgers On Aug. 14
Jacob Misiorowski will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 10:10 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Misiorowski is 11-5 with a 1.76 ERA and 204 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.