Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Take On Cubs On June 26

Misiorowski is 8-3 with a 1.45 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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