Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Take On Cubs On June 26
Jacob Misiorowski will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, on Friday, June 26 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Misiorowski has -120 odds to record over 8.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Misiorowski is 8-3 with a 1.45 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Cubs are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.