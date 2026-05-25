FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jacob Misiorowski
Milwaukee Brewers

Jacob Misiorowski

Milwaukee Brewers • #32 SP

Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Square Off Against Cardinals On May 25

Jacob Misiorowski will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, on Monday, May 25 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Misiorowski has -102 odds to total over 8.5 strikeouts as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Misiorowski is 4-2 with a 1.89 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing three hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob Misiorowski

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News