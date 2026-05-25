Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Square Off Against Cardinals On May 25

Misiorowski is 4-2 with a 1.89 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing three hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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