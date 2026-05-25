Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Square Off Against Cardinals On May 25
Jacob Misiorowski will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, on Monday, May 25 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Misiorowski has -102 odds to total over 8.5 strikeouts as of Monday morning.
What It Means
Misiorowski is 4-2 with a 1.89 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing three hits.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.