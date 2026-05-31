Jacob Lopez And Athletics Square Off Against Yankees On May 31

Lopez is 4-2 with a 5.73 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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