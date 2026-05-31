Jacob Lopez And Athletics Square Off Against Yankees On May 31
Jacob Lopez will get the start for his Athletics against the New York Yankees at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, May 31 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Lopez has -144 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Lopez is 4-2 with a 5.73 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
The Yankees are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.