Jacob Lopez And Athletics Take On Twins On July 25
Jacob Lopez will get the start for the Athletics against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Lopez is 5-4 with a 6.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing only one hit.
The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.