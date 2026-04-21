FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jacob Lopez
Oakland Athletics

Jacob Lopez

Oakland Athletics • #57 SP

Jacob Lopez And Athletics Face Mariners On April 21

Jacob Lopez will get the start for the Athletics against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, April 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Lopez has -112 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lopez is 1-1 with a 6.38 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob Lopez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News