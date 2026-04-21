Jacob Lopez And Athletics Face Mariners On April 21
Jacob Lopez will get the start for the Athletics against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, April 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Lopez has -112 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Lopez is 1-1 with a 6.38 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.