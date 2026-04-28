Jacob deGrom And Rangers Take On Yankees On April 28

deGrom is 2-0 with a 2.13 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

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