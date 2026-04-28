Jacob deGrom And Rangers Take On Yankees On April 28
Jacob deGrom will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 8:05 p.m. ET. deGrom has +118 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
deGrom is 2-0 with a 2.13 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
The Yankees are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.