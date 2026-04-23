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Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom

Texas Rangers • #48 SP

Jacob deGrom And Rangers Play Pirates On April 23

Jacob deGrom will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, April 23 at 8:05 p.m. ET. deGrom has -136 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

deGrom is 1-0 with a 2.29 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw four scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing four hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob deGrom

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