Jacob deGrom And Rangers Play Pirates On April 23

deGrom is 1-0 with a 2.29 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw four scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing four hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.