Jacob deGrom And Rangers Square Off Against Phillies On March 28

deGrom went 12-8 with a 2.97 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Phillies averaged 4.8 runs per game last season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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