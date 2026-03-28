Jacob deGrom And Rangers Square Off Against Phillies On March 28
Jacob deGrom will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 4:05 p.m. ET. deGrom has +130 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
deGrom went 12-8 with a 2.97 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Phillies averaged 4.8 runs per game last season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.