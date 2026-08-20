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Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom

Texas Rangers • #48 SP

Jacob deGrom And Rangers Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 20

Jacob deGrom will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Washington Nationals at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 8:05 p.m. ET. deGrom has -125 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

deGrom is 8-8 with a 3.95 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed two innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob deGrom

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