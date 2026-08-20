Jacob deGrom And Rangers Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 20

deGrom is 8-8 with a 3.95 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed two innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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