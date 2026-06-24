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Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom

Texas Rangers • #48 SP

Jacob deGrom And Rangers Play Marlins On June 24

Jacob deGrom will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 12:10 p.m. ET. deGrom has -104 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

deGrom is 6-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob deGrom

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