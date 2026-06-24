Jacob deGrom And Rangers Play Marlins On June 24

deGrom is 6-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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