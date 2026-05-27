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Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom

Texas Rangers • #48 SP

Jacob deGrom And Rangers Square Off Against Astros On May 27

Jacob deGrom will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, May 27 at 8:05 p.m. ET. deGrom has -110 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

deGrom is 3-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed three innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob deGrom

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