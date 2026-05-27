Jacob deGrom And Rangers Square Off Against Astros On May 27

deGrom is 3-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed three innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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