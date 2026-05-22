Jacob deGrom And Rangers Face Angels On May 22

deGrom is 3-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Angels are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.