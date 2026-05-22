FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom

Texas Rangers • #48 SP

Jacob deGrom And Rangers Face Angels On May 22

Jacob deGrom will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Friday, May 22 at 9:38 p.m. ET. deGrom has -122 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

deGrom is 3-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Angels are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob deGrom

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News