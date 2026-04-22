Jackson Merrill And Padres Play Rockies On April 22

Merrill is hitting for a .213 BA, .271 OBP and .382 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored 15 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. Merrill has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.92 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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