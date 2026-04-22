FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres

Jackson Merrill

San Diego Padres • #3 CF

Jackson Merrill And Padres Play Rockies On April 22

Jackson Merrill and his San Diego Padres will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Wednesday, April 22 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Merrill has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Merrill is hitting for a .213 BA, .271 OBP and .382 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored 15 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. Merrill has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.92 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Merrill

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Diego PadresRecent San Diego Padres Player News

View All San Diego Padres Player News