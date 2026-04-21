Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Rockies On April 21

Merrill is hitting for a .221 BA, .272 OBP and .395 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 15 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. Merrill has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Angels.

The Rockies will look to Jimmy Herget (0-1) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.