Jackson Merrill And Padres Take On Phillies On May 26

Merrill is hitting for a .198 BA, .272 OBP and .316 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .587 and he has scored 24 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. Merrill has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

The Phillies are sending Aaron Nola (2-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.04 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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