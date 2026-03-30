Jackson Merrill And Padres Play Giants On March 30

Merrill had a .264 BA, .317 OBP and .457 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .774 and he scored 59 runs. In 483 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 67 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Landen Roupp starts for the first time this season for the Giants.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.