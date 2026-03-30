Jackson Merrill And Padres Play Giants On March 30
Jackson Merrill and his San Diego Padres will take on the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park, on Monday, March 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Merrill has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Merrill had a .264 BA, .317 OBP and .457 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .774 and he scored 59 runs. In 483 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 67 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.
Landen Roupp starts for the first time this season for the Giants.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.