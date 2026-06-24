Jackson Merrill And Padres Play Braves On June 24

Merrill is hitting for a .215 BA, .277 OBP and .356 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 34 runs. In 317 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. Merrill has recorded 15 steals on 16 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

The Braves will send Martin Perez (6-3) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.78 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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