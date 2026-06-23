Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Braves On June 23

Merrill is hitting for a .214 BA, .277 OBP and .354 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .632 and he has scored 33 runs. In 312 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. Merrill has recorded 15 steals on 16 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Braves.

JR Ritchie (1-2 with a 4.54 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.