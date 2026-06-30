Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Reds On June 30

Chourio is hitting for a .291 BA, .344 OBP and .519 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 33 runs. In 224 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Chourio has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder makes the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.81 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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