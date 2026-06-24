Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Reds On June 24

Chourio is hitting for a .293 BA, .345 OBP and .522 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .867 and he has scored 30 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

The Reds are sending Rhett Lowder (3-4) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.82 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.