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Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers • #11 RF

Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Reds On June 23

Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Chourio has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Chourio is hitting for a .294 BA, .347 OBP and .528 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .875 and he has scored 30 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

The Reds are sending Nick Lodolo (2-2) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.12 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Chourio

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