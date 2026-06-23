Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Reds On June 23

Chourio is hitting for a .294 BA, .347 OBP and .528 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .875 and he has scored 30 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

The Reds are sending Nick Lodolo (2-2) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.12 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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