Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Reds On June 22

Chourio is hitting for a .301 BA, .354 OBP and .540 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .894 and he has scored 30 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Braves.

Brady Singer (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 15th start of the season. He has a 5.32 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

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