Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Pirates On Aug. 6

Chourio is hitting for a .276 BA, .333 OBP and .462 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 55 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Chourio has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (11-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 23rd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.