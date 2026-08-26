Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Mets On Aug. 26

Chourio is hitting for a .276 BA, .339 OBP and .458 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 64 runs. In 442 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Chourio has recorded 13 steals on 17 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Mets.

Robert Stock (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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