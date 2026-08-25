Jackson Chourio And Brewers Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 25

Chourio is hitting for a .280 BA, .343 OBP and .463 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 64 runs. In 437 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Chourio has recorded 13 steals on 17 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Zach Thornton (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.04 ERA in 50 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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