Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Mariners On Aug. 20

Chourio is hitting for a .279 BA, .340 OBP and .470 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 63 runs. In 420 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Chourio has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 5) against the Mariners.

George Kirby (8-9) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 136 2/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.