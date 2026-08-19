Jackson Chourio And Brewers Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 19

Chourio is hitting for a .275 BA, .337 OBP and .468 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 63 runs. In 415 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Chourio has recorded 11 steals on 15 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert will aim to secure his 10th win when he makes the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.28 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings pitched.

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