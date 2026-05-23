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Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers • #11 RF

Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Dodgers On May 23

Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field, on Saturday, May 23 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Chourio has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Chourio is hitting for a .284 BA, .324 OBP and .403 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored six runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Chourio has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki (2-3 with a 5.09 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Chourio

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