Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Dodgers On May 23

Chourio is hitting for a .284 BA, .324 OBP and .403 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored six runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Chourio has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki (2-3 with a 5.09 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season.

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