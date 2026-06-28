Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Cubs On June 28

Chourio is hitting for a .298 BA, .346 OBP and .535 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .881 and he has scored 33 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Chourio has recorded six steals on six attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Cubs.

Ryan Rolison (5-1) takes the mound for the Cubs to make his second start of the season.

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