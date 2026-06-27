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Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers • #11 RF

Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Cubs On June 27

Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Chourio has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Chourio is hitting for a .299 BA, .348 OBP and .526 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .873 and he has scored 32 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

David Peterson gets the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.09 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Chourio

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