Jackson Chourio And Brewers Square Off Against Cardinals On May 27

Chourio is hitting for a .280 BA, .330 OBP and .402 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored nine runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Cardinals.

Dustin May gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

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