Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Cardinals On May 26

Chourio is hitting for a .278 BA, .321 OBP and .405 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored eight runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (3-3) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.40 ERA in 56 1/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

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