Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Cardinals On May 25

Chourio is hitting for a .289 BA, .325 OBP and .421 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored seven runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Chourio has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Dodgers.

Matthew Liberatore makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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